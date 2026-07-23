Zhang Financial LLC Has $8 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296,213 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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