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Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
American Express logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zhang Financial LLC opened a new position in American Express during the first quarter, buying 16,572 shares worth about $5.0 million.
  • Institutional ownership in American Express remains heavy, with hedge funds and other investors holding 84.33% of the company’s stock. Several firms also recently increased their stakes.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally cautious: the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with a price target of $374.15, while recent calls from Jefferies and Barclays kept the stock at Hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Express.

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,572 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $51,751,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,474,363 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $920,710,000 after buying an additional 144,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,407 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $355.44 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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