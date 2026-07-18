Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. GS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 111.4% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Micron Technology stock opened at $848.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $949.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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