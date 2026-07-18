Zhang Financial LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,799 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $371.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

More Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $319.78 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.82. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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