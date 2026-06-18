Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD is Incline Global Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,933 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Ziff Davis makes up about 4.8% of Incline Global Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Ziff Davis worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 408,449 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 188,844 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 122,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 83,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ziff Davis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.25.

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Ziff Davis Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk P. Mcdonald sold 1,075 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $50,148.75. Following the sale, the director owned 13,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $628,282.20. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $679,714. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,864. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report).

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