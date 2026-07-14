Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 165,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Zillow Group worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,953,405 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $747,241,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,826,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $738,554,000 after purchasing an additional 191,058 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,056,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,838,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $261,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $228,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Zillow Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm reminded investors of an August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action against Zillow Group. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm reminded investors of an August 10, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action against Zillow Group. Neutral Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman said a class action has been filed against Zillow and certain officers over alleged federal securities law violations. Article Title

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman said a class action has been filed against Zillow and certain officers over alleged federal securities law violations. Neutral Sentiment: BFA Law said it is reviewing claims that Zillow made misrepresentations tied to an alleged anticompetitive agreement, adding to the ongoing legal overhang. Article Title

BFA Law said it is reviewing claims that Zillow made misrepresentations tied to an alleged anticompetitive agreement, adding to the ongoing legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities-law violations by Zillow, focusing on possible false or misleading statements. Article Title

The Schall Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities-law violations by Zillow, focusing on possible false or misleading statements. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target on Zillow from $50 to $37, signaling more cautious valuation expectations. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $331,490.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,161.46. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $205,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,981. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,910 shares of company stock worth $1,605,732. Insiders own 23.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report).

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