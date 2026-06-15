Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,506,849 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,113,736,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,826,974 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $795,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $743,749,000 after purchasing an additional 778,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $601,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $88.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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