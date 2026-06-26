Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.'s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $913,000. First American Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

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Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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