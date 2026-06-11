Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 12,395 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,203 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

ABBV opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average of $219.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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