Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 13,696 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,934 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RM Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.88 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here