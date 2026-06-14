Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,747 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $167.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

More Zoetis News

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Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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