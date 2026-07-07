Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 269,610 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.71% of Zoetis worth $355,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. 1,501,364 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,771. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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