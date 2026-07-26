Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,222 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $75.32 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several firms announced or promoted securities-fraud litigation against Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment by raising legal, financial, and reputational risk for the company. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Several firms announced or promoted securities-fraud litigation against Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment by raising legal, financial, and reputational risk for the company. Negative Sentiment: The class-action deadline reminders may keep the controversy in the spotlight and encourage more shareholder claims, adding overhang to the stock. ZOETIS CLASS ACTION DEADLINE MONDAY JULY 27th

The class-action deadline reminders may keep the controversy in the spotlight and encourage more shareholder claims, adding overhang to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha commentary argues Zoetis sentiment remains strong and fundamentals are improving, offering a more constructive longer-term view. Zoetis: Sentiment Keeps Winning As Fundamentals Improve

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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