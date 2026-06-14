Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,102 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $167.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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