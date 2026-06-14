Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,517 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.1% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $38,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,796,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,490,845,000 after buying an additional 149,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,420,294,000 after buying an additional 189,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,425,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,331,000 after buying an additional 891,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.3%

ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $167.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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