Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,288 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis saw unusual options activity, with traders buying 8,095 call options, about 59% above the average daily volume, suggesting some speculative bullish interest.

Zoetis saw unusual options activity, with traders buying 8,095 call options, about 59% above the average daily volume, suggesting some speculative bullish interest. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, the Schall Law Firm, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, DJS Law Group, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, reminded investors about a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing class action related to Zoetis securities purchased between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, the Schall Law Firm, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, DJS Law Group, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, reminded investors about a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing class action related to Zoetis securities purchased between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The class-action campaign keeps attention on alleged securities-law violations, which can create legal uncertainty and pressure the stock until the case is resolved. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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