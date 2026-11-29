Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 575,587 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Zoetis worth $72,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $14,210,000. MidFirst Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.5% in the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 19,643 shares of the company's stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut Zoetis from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $94.00 price target on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped coverage on Zoetis in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.77 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 85.90% and a net margin of 26.15%. Zoetis's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and other solutions for animals. Its offerings serve both companion animals, such as dogs and cats, and livestock, including cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep and fish. The company sells products and provides services to veterinarians, livestock producers and other animal-health professionals in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio includes treatments and vaccines for preventing or managing disease, as well as diagnostic tools and technologies that support animal care and production.

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