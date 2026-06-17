Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Holdings Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,351 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,251 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Article Title

The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Article Title

Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop remains a separate concern: Zoetis previously missed both EPS and revenue estimates, which may continue to influence investor caution.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8%

Zoetis stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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