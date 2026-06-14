Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Holdings Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,175 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $167.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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