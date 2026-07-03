Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. cut its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,176 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,489 shares of the company's stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,130,002.24. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,312.36. This trade represents a 86.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $87.14 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $114.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Communications's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Zoom and raised its price target to $130 , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Zoom and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zoom announced a definitive agreement to acquire Common Room , an AI-native GTM intelligence platform. The deal is aimed at strengthening Zoom’s AI revenue platform by combining buyer-intelligence data, enrichment, and AI agents, which could improve Zoom’s long-term growth story. GlobeNewswire article

Zoom announced a definitive agreement to acquire , an AI-native GTM intelligence platform. The deal is aimed at strengthening Zoom’s AI revenue platform by combining buyer-intelligence data, enrichment, and AI agents, which could improve Zoom’s long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Zoom’s expanding AI and customer-experience initiatives, including new Virtual Agent tools and partner integrations, which support the thesis that Zoom is building a more durable platform around automation and regulated workflows. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage has highlighted Zoom’s expanding AI and customer-experience initiatives, including new Virtual Agent tools and partner integrations, which support the thesis that Zoom is building a more durable platform around automation and regulated workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Zoom as a possible value stock, noting that the shares have fallen sharply over the past five years and may still trade below estimated intrinsic value. This is supportive for investors looking for discounted valuation, but it is not an immediate catalyst.

Several articles discussed Zoom as a possible value stock, noting that the shares have fallen sharply over the past five years and may still trade below estimated intrinsic value. This is supportive for investors looking for discounted valuation, but it is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One market commentary included Zoom in a discussion of mid-cap stocks that investors should be cautious about, reflecting lingering skepticism around competition and execution risk. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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