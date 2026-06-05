Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,183 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 61.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $576,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,367,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,406,506,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,440,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $135.26 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,075.52. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

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