Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 252.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,569,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Zscaler by 76,352.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,804 shares of the company's stock worth $677,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,228,134 shares of the company's stock worth $667,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,630 shares of the company's stock worth $464,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Zscaler

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed Overweight on Zscaler and set a $200 price target , implying substantial upside from current levels.

Stephens reaffirmed on Zscaler and set a , implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity also reiterated Buy and raised its target to $210 , signaling continued analyst confidence in Zscaler’s growth outlook.

Canaccord Genuity also reiterated and raised its target to , signaling continued analyst confidence in Zscaler’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zscaler unveiled new AI-driven security features for its Zero Trust SASE platform, including the ZAgent Framework and other offerings aimed at securing AI agents, endpoints, partners, unmanaged devices, and Kubernetes environments. Zscaler Bets On AI Agent Security And Identity To Revive Growth

Zscaler unveiled new for its Zero Trust SASE platform, including the ZAgent Framework and other offerings aimed at securing AI agents, endpoints, partners, unmanaged devices, and Kubernetes environments. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its Zero Trust SASE solution for a world of AI and distributed users, reinforcing its positioning in a fast-growing security niche. Zscaler expands Zero Trust SASE solution for ‘a world of AI with distributed users’

The company also expanded its Zero Trust SASE solution for a world of AI and distributed users, reinforcing its positioning in a fast-growing security niche. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media coverage and Zacks commentary show Zscaler remains one of the more closely watched software names, with investors focused on whether AI-related demand can offset slowing growth expectations.

Recent media coverage and Zacks commentary show Zscaler remains one of the more closely watched software names, with investors focused on whether AI-related demand can offset slowing growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary at recent events emphasized zero trust as a foundation for deploying AI agents, which supports the long-term thesis but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst.

Management commentary at recent events emphasized zero trust as a foundation for deploying AI agents, which supports the long-term thesis but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks noted that Zscaler is trading near a 52-week low after FY27 guidance pointed to slower growth, even though AI security bookings and platform gains may help support the stock.

Zacks noted that Zscaler is trading near a after FY27 guidance pointed to slower growth, even though AI security bookings and platform gains may help support the stock. Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm announced a fraud investigation into possible false or misleading statements, adding legal and reputational overhang for investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $389,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,906 shares in the company, valued at $10,633,400.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.83, a PEG ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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