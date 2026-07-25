Zura Bio Limited $ZURA Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564,303 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 750,632 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.70% of Zura Bio worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.03. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Zura Bio Limited has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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