Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,526 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,065 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.48% of Aptiv worth $79,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Aptiv Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE APTV opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $81.32 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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