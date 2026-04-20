Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $88,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 17,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:TJX opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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