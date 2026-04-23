Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.54 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.Keurig Dr Pepper's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Trending Headlines about Keurig Dr Pepper

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Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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