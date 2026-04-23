Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $20.29 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,427 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. New Street Research set a $73.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CFG opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Citizens Financial Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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