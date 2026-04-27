Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,306 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $94.22 on Monday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.63.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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