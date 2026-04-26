Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.12 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,654 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Moderna were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 732.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Moderna by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,547 shares of the company's stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Moderna News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Moderna from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 145.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 160,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $7,814,839.56. Following the sale, the president owned 1,457,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,180,734.68. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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