State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,032,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.60% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $276,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 53.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 26.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $55.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $493.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, VP Jeremy L. Lamotte sold 3,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $158,362.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,117,197.25. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation provides water management products for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential buildings. Its offerings are sold under brands including Zurn and Elkay and are used in plumbing, water delivery and water conservation systems. The company's products include plumbing fixtures and fittings, drains, faucets, flush valves, drinking fountains and bottle-filling stations, as well as sinks and water filtration systems. Its solutions are designed for settings such as schools, health care facilities, offices and public buildings.

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