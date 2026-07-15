Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 11,303 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,700 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 29,706.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $397.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $365.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $639.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $332.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.89.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth.

Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform.

Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Ripple Is Now a Premier Member of the x402 Foundation, Alongside Visa and Mastercard

Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own.

Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some articles raise long-term disruption concerns around AI agents and new payment rails, which could create uncertainty about how quickly Visa will adapt if alternative transaction systems gain traction.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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