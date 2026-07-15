Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Xometry worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 690,558 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,455,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,987 shares of the company's stock worth $50,132,000 after acquiring an additional 451,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,013 shares of the company's stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 350,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $99.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The company's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on Xometry

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt sold 1,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $100,207.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,752,137.24. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Randolph Altschuler sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $533,862.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 428,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,002,375. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock worth $7,124,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Further Reading

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