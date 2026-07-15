Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVYO. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Klaviyo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Klaviyo and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,099.53. The trade was a 46.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $192,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 673,486 shares of company stock worth $9,973,125. 37.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -437.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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