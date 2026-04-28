Financial 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

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Financial 15 Split Stock Performance

TSE:FTN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.04. 214,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,006. The stock has a market capitalization of C$817.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.76. Financial 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$6.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

About Financial 15 Split

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

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