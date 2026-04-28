Free Trial
→ I wish this wasn’t the case (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Financial 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Financial 15 Split logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dividend declared: Financial 15 Split Corp. declared a monthly dividend of C$0.1257 per share payable May 8 to shareholders of record on May 8, with an ex-dividend date of April 30, implying a 13.7% yield.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: TSE:FTN traded at C$11.04 mid-day with a market cap of C$817.6M and a P/E of 3.88, a 1‑year range of C$6.59–C$11.12, and 50/200‑day SMAs of C$10.21/C$10.68.
  • Business objective: the company’s Class A shares are intended to provide regular monthly cash distributions and allow holders to participate in net asset value growth above C$10 per unit at the termination date.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Performance

TSE:FTN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.04. 214,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,006. The stock has a market capitalization of C$817.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.76. Financial 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$6.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

About Financial 15 Split

(Get Free Report)

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Financial 15 Split Right Now?

Before you consider Financial 15 Split, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Financial 15 Split wasn't on the list.

While Financial 15 Split currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines