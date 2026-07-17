Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$92.49 and traded as high as C$107.68. Finning International shares last traded at C$104.61, with a volume of 359,429 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$104.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$96.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$115.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$115.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTT

Finning International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Finning International (TSE:FTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Finning International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4.244898 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In other news, insider Gary Samuel Megarrell sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.00, for a total transaction of C$30,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,511 shares in the company, valued at C$258,633. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. Also, insider Tim Arne Ferwerda sold 1,478 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.12, for a total value of C$156,845.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,617.92. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,813 shares of company stock valued at $827,102. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

Further Reading

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