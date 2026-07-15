Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNWD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stephens began coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD opened at $36.30 on Monday. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,663 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 5,428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company's stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp NASDAQ: FNWD is the bank holding company for Finward Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving businesses and individuals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Through a network of full-service branches and a robust digital banking platform, Finward Bank delivers a range of personal and commercial banking solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

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