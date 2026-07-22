FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $47.1090 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.48 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

FINW stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.70. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

FinWise Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase 685,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 3,887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FINW shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINW

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp is the bank holding company for FinWise Bank, a digital‐first community bank headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The company specializes in providing commercial lending and deposit products to marketplace lending platforms, fintech companies and small to mid‐sized businesses across the United States. FinWise Bancorp operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, which is FDIC‐insured and leverages a technology‐driven model to deliver banking services efficiently.

The company's primary business activities include participant financing arrangements for marketplace lenders and other fintech platforms, as well as direct commercial loans.

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