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FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
FinWise Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • FinWise Bancorp is set to report its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, with analysts forecasting $0.33 EPS and $50.756 million in revenue; the earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Jan. 29) the company missed estimates, posting $0.27 EPS vs. $0.35 expected and $26.36 million in revenue vs. $42.32 million, while analysts project $2.00 EPS for both the current and next fiscal year.
  • The stock recently opened at $16.18, with a market capitalization of about $221.34 million and a P/E of 14.32; analysts' consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $22.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $50.7560 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FINW opened at $16.18 on Thursday. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FinWise Bancorp by 3,887.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FinWise Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FINW

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp is the bank holding company for FinWise Bank, a digital‐first community bank headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The company specializes in providing commercial lending and deposit products to marketplace lending platforms, fintech companies and small to mid‐sized businesses across the United States. FinWise Bancorp operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, which is FDIC‐insured and leverages a technology‐driven model to deliver banking services efficiently.

The company's primary business activities include participant financing arrangements for marketplace lenders and other fintech platforms, as well as direct commercial loans.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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