Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.87 and traded as high as C$21.78. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 67,692 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Firan Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$24.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Stock Down 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$516.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$18.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.4199717 earnings per share for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Asia, and Europe and generates substantial sales from the United States.

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