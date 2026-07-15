First American Financial (FAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $2.0267 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $399,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,850.05. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $468,011.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,854.16. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $393,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,854 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $63,766,000 after buying an additional 485,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 620,703 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $38,136,000 after buying an additional 372,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 163.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,823 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 290,310 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in First American Financial by 3,028.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 239,974 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First American Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of First American Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Report on FAF

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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