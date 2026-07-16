First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.08 and traded as high as $34.25. First Bancorp, Inc (ME) shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 22,793 shares changing hands.

Get FNLC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) (NASDAQ:FNLC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter. First Bancorp, Inc (ME) had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

First Bancorp, Inc (ME) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp, Inc (ME)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Bancorp, Inc (ME)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,500 shares of First Bancorp, Inc (ME) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $43,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,144.30. The trade was a 11.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 2,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 937 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,548 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the bank's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First Bancorp, Inc (ME) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the bank's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp, Inc (ME)

First Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: FNLC is a Maine-based bank holding company headquartered in Dover-Foxcroft. Through its principal subsidiary, The First National Bank of Dover-Foxcroft, the company provides a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its core deposit offerings include checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, First Bancorp's product portfolio spans consumer and residential mortgage loans as well as commercial and agricultural lending.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Bancorp, Inc (ME), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Bancorp, Inc (ME) wasn't on the list.

While First Bancorp, Inc (ME) currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here