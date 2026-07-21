First Busey (BUSE) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $197.5890 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.15 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Busey Trading Down 1.0%

BUSE stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. First Busey's payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Busey from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Busey from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BUSE

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, CAO Scott A. Phillips bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,265. This trade represents a 149.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,660 shares of the bank's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in First Busey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,237 shares of the bank's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 585.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the bank's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey NASDAQ: BUSE is a bank holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, with roots tracing back to the founding of Busey Bank in 1868. As a regional financial institution, it offers a broad spectrum of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations. Its core activities include commercial lending, deposit-taking, and cash management, which are tailored to meet the needs of local communities across its operating footprint.

In addition to traditional banking operations, First Busey provides wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary aimed at high-net-worth clients and fiduciary accounts.

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