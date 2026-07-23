First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $45.4250 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $552.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.66. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Business Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 124.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company's stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FBIZ is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

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