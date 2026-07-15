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First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
First Business Financial Services logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • FBIZ shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $64.27 and last changing hands at $63.30, a technical signal that may indicate improving momentum.
  • Analysts remain constructive on First Business Financial Services, with an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of $65.50; several firms recently reiterated bullish views.
  • The company posted solid fundamentals, including Q1 EPS of $1.44 versus estimates of $1.42 and a 2.1% dividend yield, while institutional ownership stands at about 60%.
  • Interested in First Business Financial Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.18 and traded as high as $64.27. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 59,240 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised First Business Financial Services from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $64.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.66.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company's stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FBIZ is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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