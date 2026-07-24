First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Capital had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

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First Capital Trading Up 1.3%

FCAP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. 15,217 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857. First Capital has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $203.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.71.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Capital's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,936 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,460 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Capital by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Capital in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of First Capital to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCAP

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

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