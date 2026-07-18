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First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from eight brokerages, with five hold ratings and three buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is C$23.36.
  • Several firms recently cut their ratings on the stock while slightly raising price targets, including RBC, Canaccord Genuity, BMO Capital Markets, and CIBC. This suggests analysts see limited upside despite modest target increases.
  • The REIT last reported quarterly EPS of C$0.43 on revenue of C$189.71 million, but it posted a negative net margin and return on equity. Shares opened at C$22.93, near the consensus price target and close to the 52-week high.
  • Interested in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.40 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperformer" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.40 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCR.UN

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.69. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.84.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of C$189.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

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Analyst Recommendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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