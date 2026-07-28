First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.87 and traded as high as C$23.01. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.96, with a volume of 229,142 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperformer" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.40 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$24.40 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$23.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.87.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

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