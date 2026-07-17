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First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as C$23.23 and last changing hands at C$23.07.
  • Analyst sentiment has softened: several firms cut ratings to Hold/Market Perform, and the stock now has an average Hold rating with a consensus price target of C$23.36.
  • The REIT reported quarterly EPS of C$0.43 on revenue of C$189.71 million, while its financial metrics showed a market cap of C$4.90 billion and relatively high debt-to-equity of 112.41.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.68 and traded as high as C$23.23. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$23.07, with a volume of 553,595 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.40 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperformer" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.40 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$23.36.

View Our Latest Report on FCR.UN

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$189.71 million for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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