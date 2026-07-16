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First Carolina Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCBM) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest in FCBM jumped sharply in June, rising to 3,175 shares as of June 30 from zero two weeks earlier. Despite the increase, the stock’s short-interest ratio remains negligible at 0.0 days.
  • Analysts have been mostly constructive on the stock, with Raymond James initiating coverage at an "outperform" rating and a $15 price target. MarketBeat’s consensus currently shows a "Moderate Buy" rating.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including two directors who made purchases in June. Over the past three months, insiders acquired 116,655 shares worth about $1.46 million.
  • Interested in First Carolina Financial Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Carolina Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCBM - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,175 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 15th total of 0 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCBM. Zacks Research raised shares of First Carolina Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Carolina Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Carolina Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Carolina Financial Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCBM

First Carolina Financial Services Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of First Carolina Financial Services stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. First Carolina Financial Services has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $13.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Everette Floyd bought 9,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $123,437.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,187.50. The trade was a 29.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Jethro Ferebee, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $88,821.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $88,821. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,258.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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