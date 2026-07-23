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First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
First Citizens BancShares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First Citizens BancShares declared a quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share, payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31, with the ex-dividend date also on August 31. The dividend yields about 0.4% on an annualized basis.
  • The company has a solid dividend track record, increasing its payout every year for the past 8 years, and its low payout ratio suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings. Analysts also expect it to continue covering the annual dividend comfortably next year.
  • First Citizens reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $57.09 per share and revenue of $2.24 billion, both ahead of expectations. Despite the upbeat earnings, Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Hold, with a target price around $2,251.15.
  • Interested in First Citizens BancShares? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $202.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock traded up $135.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,212.77. The stock had a trading volume of 204,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,320. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2,053.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,016.98. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,623.76 and a 1-year high of $2,232.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $57.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $40.69 by $16.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,251.15.

View Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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